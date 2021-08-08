Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target to €34.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

