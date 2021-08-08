Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,790,000 after buying an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after buying an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after buying an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after buying an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

