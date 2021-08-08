Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cigna (NYSE:CI) Target Price to $266.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.84.

Shares of CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 446,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

