Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LHA. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €9.38 ($11.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a PE ratio of -1.14.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

