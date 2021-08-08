DFI.Money (YFII) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $154.21 million and approximately $78.43 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,995.61 or 0.09150792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00816306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00098939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00039411 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

