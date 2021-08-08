Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,610.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

