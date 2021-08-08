DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DOCN stock opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.