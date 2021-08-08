Dimecoin Trading 23.3% Higher This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $641.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00097186 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.