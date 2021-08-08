Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $847,000 Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 121.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,608,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,774,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,833,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,239,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

