Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Citizens worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36. Citizens Holding has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.48 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 7.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

