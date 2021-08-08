Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 3,418.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. G.Research upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.16.

nCino stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of -116.11. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,105 shares in the company, valued at $16,032,962.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $360,347.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,259.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

