Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 41,899 Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE VAPO opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of -1.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

