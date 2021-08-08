Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,369 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $472.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

