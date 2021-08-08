Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Diodes updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Diodes stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diodes has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.93.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

