Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Disco alerts:

Shares of DSCSY opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $81.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.23.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Disco (DSCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.