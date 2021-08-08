DMScript Price Down 71.7% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 65.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 71.7% against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $686,930.17 and $96,115.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00044717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00127475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00145850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,387.44 or 1.00023940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.24 or 0.00788984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

