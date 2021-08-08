Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

