Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DFIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 45.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 80,855 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

