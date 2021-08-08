Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after buying an additional 589,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,525.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after buying an additional 646,348 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 78.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after buying an additional 1,810,384 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

