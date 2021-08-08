Doximity (DOCS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $52.36 on Friday. Doximity has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $68.71.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In related news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.