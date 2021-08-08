DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells $4,970,200.26 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $4,752,892.22.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82.

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

DKNG opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

