DragonVein (DVC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $356.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $356.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 132.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,163.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.40 or 0.01291579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00342739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00130161 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

