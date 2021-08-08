Dreamcoin (DRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $72,356.17

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. During the last week, Dreamcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Dreamcoin has a total market capitalization of $72,356.17 and $5.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00054681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00129800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,662,520 coins. Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dreamcoin’s official website is dreamcoin.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

