DREP [old] (DREP) Price Hits $1.96

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.30 or 0.00820063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00098524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP [old] is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.