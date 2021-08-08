DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $126.00 at Mizuho

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

