Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $45.82 million and $2.39 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00052060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00819288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00099392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

