Dynamite Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $183,806.77 and $165,759.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,359 coins and its circulating supply is 391,112 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

