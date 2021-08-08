Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Raised to $20.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

