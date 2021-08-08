Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Raised to $20.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of DVAX opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
