Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 565,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,422. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $972.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

