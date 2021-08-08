e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $105.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.50 or 0.00340950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,098 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,824 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.