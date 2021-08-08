EasyFi Trading Up 78.6% Over Last Week (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 60% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $44.90 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00011160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 78.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00052672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00014637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.48 or 0.00823929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00099252 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00039770 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

