Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price upped by Barclays from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.59.

Eaton stock opened at $162.89 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $95.96 and a 1-year high of $164.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,606,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

