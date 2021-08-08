Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 572 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

