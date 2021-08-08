Eaton Vance Management Acquires New Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 706 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 0.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Yandex by 117.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 3.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yandex by 8.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.