Eaton Vance Management Invests $48,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,080,000.

PRLB stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

