Eaton Vance Management Invests $50,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after buying an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 491,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 388,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period.

EFR opened at $14.09 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

