Eaton Vance Management Invests $56,000 in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,083 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cryoport by 24.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Cryoport by 194.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after buying an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $14,584,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 45.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

