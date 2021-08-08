Eaton Vance Management Makes New $55,000 Investment in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $30,038.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,692 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,696 shares of company stock worth $1,020,798. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.15.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

