eBoost (EBST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $48.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00341618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000628 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

