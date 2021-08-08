eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.73 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. eCash has a market cap of $987.78 million and approximately $20.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded 60.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00127033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00147505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,953.59 or 1.00503806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.14 or 0.00789202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,673,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

