Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.

EPC stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 584,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

