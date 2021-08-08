Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.800-$2.900 EPS.
EPC stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 584,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
