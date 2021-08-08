Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.80-2.90 EPS.

EPC traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. The company had a trading volume of 584,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,153. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

