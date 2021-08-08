Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 433.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of EIGR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 202,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,983. The firm has a market cap of $286.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

