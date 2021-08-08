Eileen C. Miskell Sells 2,645 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of INDB opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

