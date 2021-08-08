Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.53. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock worth $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,967 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 73,589 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,804 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $365,864,000 after acquiring an additional 91,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

