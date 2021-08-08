Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Hits $168,537.82

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Elementeum has a total market cap of $168,537.82 and $89.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00125018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00144082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.20 or 1.00129512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00787184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Elementeum

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com

Buying and Selling Elementeum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars.

