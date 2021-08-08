Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.98. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $9.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 122.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock worth $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

