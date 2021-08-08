Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $275.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.19.

LLY opened at $263.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

