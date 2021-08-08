Ellipsis (EPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37.27 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $70.90 million and $37.27 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellipsis has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $357.41 or 0.00816256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00098008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

