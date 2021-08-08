Elrond Reaches One Day Volume of $114.35 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Elrond has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $114.35 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $121.70 or 0.00280699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00033510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00032973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $967.26 or 0.02231018 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,208,146 coins and its circulating supply is 19,263,031 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.